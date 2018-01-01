Used CD Shop

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? Yes

If you love music, consider starting a used CD shop. The business can be established in a storefront location or alternately in a sales kiosk located within a busy mall or public market. To initially establish an inventory of CDs for the business, place classified advertisements in the local community newspaper offering to purchase whole or partial CD collections. Currently, secondhand music CDs are retailing for $5 to $12 each, and as rule of thumb, owners of secondhand CD shops mark up all products by 100 percent for retailing purposes.

