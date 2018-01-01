Used Furniture Store

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Purchasing secondhand furniture at auction sales, garage sales and from classified advertisements and estate sales is the starting point for opening a used furniture store, or reselling secondhand furniture right from your home. There are a great number of benefits to starting a business that sells secondhand furniture: <BR>• No special skills or equipment requirements <BR>• Relatively low initial startup and monthly operating costs <BR>• Great profit potential, as used furniture can be marked up by 100 percent or more <BR>• Very little in the way of government regulations beyond a business license <BR>• Proven stable and profitable retail industry

