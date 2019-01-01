Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Restoring heritage and Victorian homes has become the major focus of homeowners and community leaders across North America. And the time has never been better than now to start a business that manufactures, installs, and sells exterior reproduction Victorian moldings. The business can be operated in the following formats: • Manufacture, retail, and install reproduction Victorian exterior moldings and decorations. • Manufacture and retail the Victorian moldings via retail accounts, the Internet, and mail order. • Manufacture Victorian moldings and decorations on a custom per-piece basis. The options for this type of specialty business are unlimited for the enterprising entrepreneur.

Categories