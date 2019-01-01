My Queue

Window Boxes And Shutters

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Sales and installations of exterior window flower boxes and decorative window shutters is a fantastic little business to get going that can be started for peanuts and operated right from home on a full- or part-time basis. You can design and build your own products or purchase prebuilt window boxes and shutters. All that is required to install these items are a few basic tools and a ladder. These windows boxes and shutters can be sold to homebuilders, architects, and homeowners. One interesting marketing method may be to pick a highly visible and attractive home in your community and offer these products to the homeowner for free in exchange for allowing you to use their home as a show home, ore reference home. This method will allow other potential customers to drive by to have a look at the dramatic difference that installing window flower boxes and shutters can have on the appearance of their homes. Giving away a few hundred dollars worth of installed products may return you a few thousand dollars in profits.

