Window Installations

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Replacement windows rank sixth as the most frequently completed home improvement renovation and demand continues to grow. Modern manufacturing methods and materials can be credited for this booming industry. Today's windows are constructed from maintenance-free vinyl and aluminum extrusions that have excellent insulation value and come in a full range of designs and operating features. People with a construction and renovation background will find this business startup to be of particular interest, as the investment is low and the profit returns can be excellent.

