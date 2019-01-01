Windsurfing School

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Windsurfing is a sport and recreational pastime that roared to popularity in the early 1980s, and after a few years of steady growth in the popularity of windsurfing, began to decline. However, that was then, this is now. The popularity of windsurfing is again on the rise. This is mainly due to the fact that once the equipment and training have been paid for, windsurfing is a very inexpensive sport to participate in, not to mention the thrill of gliding over waves at 30 miles per hour. The first step in starting a windsurfing training school is to be a windsurfer or to hire professional instruction staff on a revenue-split basis. The business is best established in a busy tourist area: one that preferably draws year-round crowds to the beach. In addition to the equipment requirements, it is well advised to seek out liability insurance, due to the nature of the sport and the potential for serious accidents. With the right training location, additional revenues can be generated by renting windsurfing boards to tourists on an hourly and half-day basis. Overall, this can be a great new business venture to establish, providing you have the right location. The profit potential for a seasonal wind surfing training school is in the range of $20,000 per season, while a year-round training school could easily generate profits two to three times that number. The revenue generated by the rental aspect of the business could add an additional $10,000 to $15,000 per year, bringing the total potential profits for a year-round operation to $50,000 or more.

