Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Designing and manufacturing custom wood clothes hangers for high-end, expensive men's and women's fashions is a terrific little business enterprise to set in motion. Typical clothes hangers can destroy expensive clothes, so the potential market for custom-made clothes hangers to specifically fit one particular item of clothing is huge. The coat hangers should be made from aromatic cedar wood and stainless steel for the curved hanger. Marketing the coat hangers should not be difficult, given there are thousands of retail clothing boutiques that specialize in high-end custom-made fashions.

