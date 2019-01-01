Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

One of the most popular and least expensive ways to upgrade a home's interior appearance is to install new wood trims and moldings. Starting a business that manufactures custom wood moldings with standard profiles, as well as made-to-order wood moldings, is a terrific business start-up for the skilled and well-equipped carpenter to initiate. Customers can include home renovation and construction companies or sell the moldings on a wholesale basis to local home improvement centers. Additionally, to capitalize on the heritage home renovation market, antique replica wood moldings can be manufactured from recycled wood and sold directly to do-it-yourself homeowners via product advertisements placed in newspapers and related trade magazines. To gain additional revenues and profits for the business, a wood molding installation service can also be offered to clients. Potential profits for a moldings manufacturing business will vary based on a number of factors, such as sales volumes, overheads, and product markup. However, a well-established wood molding manufacturing business can easily generate profits in excess of $100,000 per year for the business owner.

