Wood Screen Door Manufacturing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Old-fashioned decorative Victorian wood screen doors are all the rage for an inexpensive home improvement. You can capitalize on the demand for Victorian wood screen doors by starting a business that manufactures, sells and installs screen doors. The business can be established and operated right from a garage or basement workshop. All you will need is woodworking equipment and some screen door patterns to get rolling. Once again, marketing the doors at home improvement shows and mall kiosks will probably be your best bet, in terms of attracting customers to purchase the finished products. Additionally, check with local homebuilding centers to see if they stock the old-fashion style screen doors. If they do not carry this item, then what a great opportunity for you to set up retail distribution accounts with them.