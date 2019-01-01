Wooden Sash Windows

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Many owners of Victorian and heritage homes will never make the change to new windows manufactured from aluminum or vinyl, regardless of how bad the condition of the original wood windows is. This fact is why starting a business that manufactures, sells, and installs wood sash windows is such a wise choice for a new enterprise. As mentioned before, most owners of heritage homes would never even consider installing new windows manufactured from aluminum or vinyl. However, almost all would gladly replace the old wood windows in poor condition, with new wood windows that still retain and reflect the home's original appearance and charm. The main qualification for launching this venture is to possess a good deal of carpentry experience and knowledge. The wood windows can be marketed directly to homeowners or to home renovation companies on a subcontract basis. A well-established wood window manufacturing business can easily generate profits in excess of $75,000 per year.

Categories