Woodturnings

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Fruit bowls, candlesticks, stair spindles or baseball bats'there are literally hundreds of different products which can be manufactured simply by purchasing a wood-turning lathe and mastering the art of wood turning. While the finished products can be sold directly to consumers, a better choice in terms of merchandising the wood-turning products is to arrange accounts with retailers, such as gift shops, to stock and sell the products. Some quick math will tell you that just a dozen or so accounts with retailers like this can generate a very comfortable living manufacturing and wholesaling wooden bowls.

