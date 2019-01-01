Woooden Signs Manufacturing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There are a few methods of manufacturing highly attractive and functional wood signs. The first is to use a router to remove wood and leave the message or words raised, or concave. The second method requires a design stencil and sandblasting equipment to remove the wood around the message or words. This manufacturing method can also produce a raised or concave appearance to the sign. Initially, a novice wood signmaker should have the wooden blanks for the signs produced by an outside firm, unless you have the required woodworking skills and equipment to construct the sign blanks. All types of businesses and professional services can utilize wooden signs. Traditionally, wooden signs are extremely popular with bed and breakfast lodgings, lawyers, accountants, doctors, antique shops, cafés, and gift shops. Currently, high-quality wooden signs are selling at prices starting at $500 each and up depending on size, complexity, and the type of wood used for the sign.

Categories