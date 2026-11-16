Gen Z Is in ‘Permanent Snack Mode’ — Here’s How Fast-Food Chains Are Cashing In

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Remember Mom’s old rule: “No snacking between meals”? It doesn’t apply to Gen Z. Twenty percent of fast-food visits by customers ages 18 to 24 are for snacks — that’s double the rate for diners 25 and older, according to Yum! Brands’ new Food Trends Report. Apparently, nighttime munchies are fire. Younger customers show up twice as often between 8 and 10 p.m.

“The next generation isn’t organizing its day around three meals,” says Ken Muench, Yum!’s chief marketing officer. The company’s Taco Bell is building out Live Más Café, a drinks-first format staffed by “Bellristas.” Its Irvine, California, location sells more than 900 drinks a day, and one in three transactions includes a café-exclusive drink, Verdict Food Service reports. Sister brand KFC is leaning in with its KWENCH drink lineup.

Rivals are chasing the same hours. McDonald’s tested specialty drinks at 500 restaurants last year, and most of the extra visits came during the afternoon snack and evening windows, Nation’s Restaurant News reports. The chain also brought back its $2.99 Snack Wrap as a permanent menu item.