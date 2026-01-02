The 100: Abbas Sajwani, Founder and CEO, AHS Properties Beyond property development, Sajwani is actively engaged in investment ventures and is recognized as a champion of the UAE's next generation business leadership.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Abbas Sajwani is one of the most dynamic young entrepreneurs in the UAE's luxury real estate landscape, recognized for redefining premium living in Dubai and shaping the next generation of property development. As Founder and CEO of AHS Properties, he has rapidly built a portfolio of high-end residential and branded projects designed to meet the expectations of global investors seeking sophistication, exclusivity and architectural excellence.

Sajwani launched AHS Properties with a bold vision: to elevate Dubai's most prestigious neighbourhoods with ultra-luxury homes that combine world-class design, prime locations and meticulous craftsmanship. In just a few years, he has positioned the company as a major player in the city's elite real estate segment, attracting international buyers and amplifying Dubai's reputation as a global capital for luxury living.

Coming from an entrepreneurial family, he learned the fundamentals of business and asset growth at a young age. That foundation, combined with modern strategic thinking and a strong understanding of consumer behaviour, has empowered him to drive innovation in a traditionally established sector. His developments focus on creating lifestyle-driven spaces that deliver value far beyond the physical real estate itself.

Beyond property development, Sajwani is actively engaged in investment ventures and is recognized as a champion of the UAE's next-generation business leadership. He represents a new wave of Emirati ambition — agile, globally connected and aligned with Dubai's long-term economic vision. His leadership style blends bold expansion with disciplined execution, enabling AHS Properties to scale at pace while maintaining exceptional brand standards. With a growing portfolio, an instinct for luxury trends and a clear commitment to delivering iconic developments, Abbas Sajwani is emerging as a powerful influence in shaping Dubai's high end real estate market.
