The 100: Abdulla Lahej, Chairman and Founding Partner, Ayana Holding | Founder, Amaal Lahej's vision centers on crafting purpose-driven urban experiences, underpinned by smart infrastructure, sustainability, and community engagement.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abdulla Lahej is an Emirati real estate visionary and the Chairman and Founding Partner of Ayana Holding, a diversified investment and development platform with a portfolio spanning real estate, master planning, design, and strategic delivery services. With more than two decades of leadership experience across major UAE development sectors, Lahej has played an instrumental role in shaping some of Dubai's most iconic communities and projects.

In response to Dubai's evolving real estate landscape, Lahej founded Amaal, a forward-thinking development firm dedicated to creating vibrant, connected communities that blend smart technology, sustainability, and human-centric design. Its flagship project, Amaal 8 in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, sold out quickly and has expanded with a landmark Dhs1.8 billion partnership with MANSORY for its first branded residences — a testament to Lahej's emphasis on luxury innovation and global appeal.

Through Ayana Holding's integrated ecosystem — encompassing architecture, master planning, design, and delivery — Lahej has positioned the company for ambitious expansion both in the UAE and internationally, with a pipeline of distinctive developments designed to redefine modern living.

Lahej's vision centers on crafting purpose-driven urban experiences, underpinned by smart infrastructure, sustainability, and community engagement. His leadership continues to contribute meaningfully to Dubai's emergence as a global benchmark for innovative urban development.
