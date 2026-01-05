The 100: Ahmad Al Zaini, Co-Founder and CEO, Foodics "Our mission has always been to empower F&B businesses with end-to-end solutions that are both intuitive and transformative."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Ahmad Al Zaini, CEO and Co-Founder, Foodics

Foodics is redefining how the food and beverage industry operates across the MENA region through technology-led innovation and scalable digital infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the company has grown into one of the region's leading restaurant operations and financial management platforms, transforming the way F&B businesses manage, scale, and future-proof their operations.

At the core of Foodics' offering is its all-in one, cloud-based ecosystem, combining restaurant management systems, point-of-sale technology, and integrated payments. Today, Foodics supports more than 30,000 restaurants, delivering a comprehensive suite of hardware and software solutions designed for businesses ranging from independent operators to large enterprise chains.

Innovation remains central to Foodics' growth. Through AI-powered Business Intelligence, the platform delivers real-time insights that help restaurant owners optimise performance, reduce operational friction, and enhance customer experience. By automating processes such as inventory management, payments, and reporting, Foodics empowers operators to make smarter, data-driven decisions and drive profitability.

"Our mission has always been to empower F&B businesses with end-to-end solutions that are both intuitive and transformative," says Ahmad Al Zaini, CEO and Co-Founder of Foodics. "By combining deep local market insight with a relentless focus on innovation, we are helping restaurants adapt, scale, and thrive in an increasingly digital economy."
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff