Foodics is redefining how the food and beverage industry operates across the MENA region through technology-led innovation and scalable digital infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the company has grown into one of the region's leading restaurant operations and financial management platforms, transforming the way F&B businesses manage, scale, and future-proof their operations.

At the core of Foodics' offering is its all-in one, cloud-based ecosystem, combining restaurant management systems, point-of-sale technology, and integrated payments. Today, Foodics supports more than 30,000 restaurants, delivering a comprehensive suite of hardware and software solutions designed for businesses ranging from independent operators to large enterprise chains.

Innovation remains central to Foodics' growth. Through AI-powered Business Intelligence, the platform delivers real-time insights that help restaurant owners optimise performance, reduce operational friction, and enhance customer experience. By automating processes such as inventory management, payments, and reporting, Foodics empowers operators to make smarter, data-driven decisions and drive profitability.

"Our mission has always been to empower F&B businesses with end-to-end solutions that are both intuitive and transformative," says Ahmad Al Zaini, CEO and Co-Founder of Foodics. "By combining deep local market insight with a relentless focus on innovation, we are helping restaurants adapt, scale, and thrive in an increasingly digital economy."