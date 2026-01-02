Cinema has been my first great teacher, it showed me that every frame, every character, and every emotion has the power to move people, change perspectives, and build bridges. The art of storytelling isn't just about entertainment; it is about understanding humanity at its core.

Creativity sparked it. Strategy scaled it. Purpose drives it. An actorpreneur whose path spans cinema, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and global advocacy, he now applies that rare blend to luxury real estate. As co-founder and Managing Director of BNW Developments, Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi is redefining the future of living in the UAE.

Celebrated for his distinguished two-decade career in Indian cinema, including acclaimed performances in multiple movies, Dr. Oberoi has long demonstrated the ability to influence culture, build communities, and connect authentically with audiences. "Cinema has been my first great teacher," he reflects. "It showed me that every frame, every character, and every emotion has the power to move people, change perspectives, and build bridges. The art of storytelling isn't just about entertainment; it is about understanding humanity at its core." This deep sensitivity to people, emotion, and narrative now seamlessly informs his approach as an entrepreneur and leader.

At BNW Developments, Dr. Oberoi plays a pivotal role in strengthening the brand's positioning in the ultra-luxury segment. His leadership has contributed to the company's rapid rise in the UAE real estate landscape, with BNW achieving AED 32 billion in Gross Development Value to date. His focus on purposeful creativity, future-ready design, and human-centric luxury guides the organisation's philosophy: crafting spaces that not only embody architectural sophistication but also respond thoughtfully to how people aspire to live, work, and connect. Under his strategic direction, BNW Developments is setting new benchmarks for innovation, craftsmanship, and lifestyle-driven communities across the region.

Beyond real estate, Dr. Oberoi is an active investor and co-founder across multiple high-growth sectors including edtech, agritech, fintech, sustainable luxury, engineering, and media technology. His ventures, ranging from Solitario, a global leader in lab-grown diamonds, to iScholar, ReadyAssist, Agribid, Pentacle Consultants, Identical Brains, and Nisus Finance Services, reflect his commitment to backing ideas that deliver commercial value while advancing long-term social and environmental progress. "Entrepreneurship, to me, is the art of envisioning what the world needs before the world itself knows it," he says. "A great business is not built merely on capital or opportunity, but on purpose, empathy, courage, and the willingness to challenge what others accept as inevitable." His portfolio is unified by a clear philosophy: that business must serve as a catalyst for systemic change, empowerment, and economic upliftment.

This belief also anchors his philanthropic legacy. For over two decades, Dr. Oberoi has been deeply involved in transformative initiatives through the Cancer Patients Aid Association, Project DEVI, Project Hope, Lighting a Billion Lives, The Banyan, Habitat for Humanity, Ekal Vidyalaya, and the ONE Foundation. His efforts have supported hundreds of thousands of children, families, farmers, and underserved communities through healthcare, education, housing, women's empowerment, and rural development. As he often says, "The true measure of life is not what we achieve, but what we enable others to achieve. Philanthropy is not a charity. It is a responsibility, a privilege, and a reminder that success holds its greatest meaning when it becomes a force for dignity, hope, and transformation." His long-standing service in these areas exemplifies his belief that success is measured not only by professional achievement or financial growth, but by one's ability to meaningfully impact lives and contribute to the betterment of society.

As a Peace Ambassador for interfaith dialogue and an advocate for social justice, sustainability, and public health, Dr. Oberoi has consistently used his platform to drive meaningful discourse and action. His influence extends beyond sectors or industries; it is rooted in a holistic vision of impact, where creativity, commerce, and conscience coexist.

Today, Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi emerges as a modern leader of rare depth: a successful wealth creator, a culture shaper, and a humanitarian whose work transcends titles and industries. Whether through BNW Developments' transformative real estate ventures, his diverse entrepreneurial investments, or his lifelong social mission, he continues to champion a future where success is measured not only by growth, but by the lives improved because of it.