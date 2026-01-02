The 100: Elie Khouri, Founder, Vivium | Chairman, Omnicom Media Group MENA Elie is also an avid art collector and patron, recognized among the Top 200 Collectors by ARTnews

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Elie Khouri, Founder of Vivium | Chairman of Omnicom Media Group MENA

Elie Khouri, founder of Vivium, a single-family office based in Dubai, and Chairman of Omnicom Media Group MENA, is a seasoned marketing expert, investor, and entrepreneur. With over three decades of experience, he has built a reputation for identifying emerging trends and nurturing innovation across industries.

Through Vivium, Elie manages a curated portfolio spanning real estate, design, startups, and collectibles. A passionate mentor and advocate for entrepreneurship, he serves as a permanent judge on Shark Tank Dubai.

He is also an avid art collector and patron and has been featured among the Top 200 Collectors by ARTnews. In this feature, Elie shares his predictions for 2025, highlighting the key trends likely to shape industries and society in the coming year.
