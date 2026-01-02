Elie is also an avid art collector and patron, recognized among the Top 200 Collectors by ARTnews

Elie Khouri, founder of Vivium, a single-family office based in Dubai, and Chairman of Omnicom Media Group MENA, is a seasoned marketing expert, investor, and entrepreneur. With over three decades of experience, he has built a reputation for identifying emerging trends and nurturing innovation across industries.

Through Vivium, Elie manages a curated portfolio spanning real estate, design, startups, and collectibles. A passionate mentor and advocate for entrepreneurship, he serves as a permanent judge on Shark Tank Dubai.

In this feature, Elie shares his predictions for 2025, highlighting the key trends likely to shape industries and society in the coming year.