Through targeted partnerships with Dubai SME and national innovation programs, Al Hassawi continues to ensure that digital transformation and growth opportunities extend to startups and SMEs across the UAE.

Fahad Al Hassawi is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), the organization behind the du brand and one of the UAE's leading telecom and digital services providers. An Emirati executive with more than two decades of industry experience, Al Hassawi has been a key architect of du's transformation since his appointment as CEO, leading the company's evolution beyond traditional connectivity into a fully integrated digital services and technology platform.

Under his leadership, du has reinforced its position as a digital lifestyle and connectivity enabler, achieving near-nationwide 5G and 5G+ coverage while accelerating investments in AI, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise digital solutions. These initiatives have positioned du as a strategic partner for businesses and government entities navigating the next phase of digitalization.

Al Hassawi has also prioritised people and talent development, championing Emiratisation and future-ready skills through initiatives such as du's Certified Digital Talent program, designed to equip the workforce for emerging technologies.

