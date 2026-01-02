The 100: Fahad Al Hassawi, Group CEO, du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company – EITC) Through targeted partnerships with Dubai SME and national innovation programs, Al Hassawi continues to ensure that digital transformation and growth opportunities extend to startups and SMEs across the UAE.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Fahad Al Hassawi, Group CEO of du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company – EITC)

Fahad Al Hassawi is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), the organization behind the du brand and one of the UAE's leading telecom and digital services providers. An Emirati executive with more than two decades of industry experience, Al Hassawi has been a key architect of du's transformation since his appointment as CEO, leading the company's evolution beyond traditional connectivity into a fully integrated digital services and technology platform.

Under his leadership, du has reinforced its position as a digital lifestyle and connectivity enabler, achieving near-nationwide 5G and 5G+ coverage while accelerating investments in AI, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise digital solutions. These initiatives have positioned du as a strategic partner for businesses and government entities navigating the next phase of digitalization.

Al Hassawi has also prioritised people and talent development, championing Emiratisation and future-ready skills through initiatives such as du's Certified Digital Talent program, designed to equip the workforce for emerging technologies.

In parallel, he has overseen the expansion of AI supercluster infrastructure, hyperscale data centre partnerships, and cloudnative enterprise platforms, strengthening du's role in enabling smart cities, digital government services, and next-generation industries. Through targeted partnerships with Dubai SME and national innovation programs, Al Hassawi continues to ensure that digital transformation and growth opportunities extend to startups and SMEs across the UAE.
