His strategic vision has been central to the integration of Bayut with dubizzle, the MENA region's leading online classifieds platform, and to the evolution of the group into a unicorn-valued digital ecosystem serving millions of users

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Haider Ali Khan is a tech visionary and business leader serving as Chief Executive Officer of Bayut and dubizzle and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, the UAE-based tech powerhouse that leads property and classifieds marketplaces across the Middle East. Under his decade-long leadership, Bayut has grown from a local property start-up into one of the region's most trusted and innovative PropTech platforms, deploying data-driven tools like TruCheck™, TruEstimate™ and BayutGPT that are reshaping transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

Educated in electrical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, Haider spent over a decade in the United States working with companies such as Goldman Sachs, Silicon Labs, and National Instruments before relocating to Dubai in 2014 to lead Bayut full-time.

His strategic vision has been central to the integration of Bayut with dubizzle, the MENA region's leading online classifieds platform, and to the evolution of the group into a unicorn-valued digital ecosystem with millions of users.

Beyond product innovation, Haider champions industry collaboration, working closely with regulators like the Dubai Land Department to elevate market standards and digital transformation in real estate. His leadership reflects a deep commitment to technology-led growth, transparency, and customer-centric solutions that continue to influence the future of property technology in the UAE and beyond.