The 100: Haider Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Bayut and dubizzle | CEO, Dubizzle Group MENA His strategic vision has been central to the integration of Bayut with dubizzle, the MENA region's leading online classifieds platform, and to the evolution of the group into a unicorn-valued digital ecosystem serving millions of users

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Haider Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Bayut and dubizzle | CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Haider Ali Khan is a tech visionary and business leader serving as Chief Executive Officer of Bayut and dubizzle and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, the UAE-based tech powerhouse that leads property and classifieds marketplaces across the Middle East. Under his decade-long leadership, Bayut has grown from a local property start-up into one of the region's most trusted and innovative PropTech platforms, deploying data-driven tools like TruCheck™, TruEstimate™ and BayutGPT that are reshaping transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

Educated in electrical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, Haider spent over a decade in the United States working with companies such as Goldman Sachs, Silicon Labs, and National Instruments before relocating to Dubai in 2014 to lead Bayut full-time.

His strategic vision has been central to the integration of Bayut with dubizzle, the MENA region's leading online classifieds platform, and to the evolution of the group into a unicorn-valued digital ecosystem with millions of users.

Beyond product innovation, Haider champions industry collaboration, working closely with regulators like the Dubai Land Department to elevate market standards and digital transformation in real estate. His leadership reflects a deep commitment to technology-led growth, transparency, and customer-centric solutions that continue to influence the future of property technology in the UAE and beyond.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff