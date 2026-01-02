Today, OMNIYAT stands as a leader in ultra-luxury real estate, boasting a robust pipeline and a legacy of setting new benchmarks in design, luxury living, and global investment appeal—a testament to Mahdi Amjad's enduring impact on Dubai's architectural and cultural landscape

Mahdi Amjad is a distinguished entrepreneur and the founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, the Dubai-based luxury real estate and lifestyle developer celebrated for transforming the city's skyline with design-led, ultra-luxury projects since its inception in 2005. Under his leadership, OMNIYAT has become synonymous with architectural excellence and innovation, creating landmark developments that fuse artistry, functionality, and bespoke living experiences.

At OMNIYAT, Amjad has overseen the delivery of iconic projects such as The Opus by OMNIYAT designed by Dame Zaha Hadid, One at Palm Jumeirah, and The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Dubai, each exemplifying his philosophy of "The Art of Elevation."

Today, OMNIYAT stands as a leader in ultra-luxury real estate, with a robust pipeline and a legacy of setting new benchmarks in design, luxury living, and global investment appeal — a testament to Amjad's enduring impact on Dubai's architectural and cultural landscape.