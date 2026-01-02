The 100: Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman, Binghatti Holding BinGhatti has driven a vertically integrated business model, enabling the group to control design, construction, and delivery timelines—an approach that has strengthened operational resilience and investor confidence

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding
Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding

Muhammad Binghatti is the Chairman of Binghatti Holding, one of the UAE's most recognizable and fast-growing real estate development groups. Known for its bold architectural identity and strong brand positioning, Binghatti has become a defining force in Dubai's property landscape, particularly in the residential and branded residences segments.

Under Muhammad BinGhatti's leadership, Binghatti Holding has delivered dozens of landmark projects across Dubai, with a development portfolio valued in the tens of billions of dirhams. The group has carved a unique niche by blending distinctive design, accessible luxury, and efficient execution—allowing it to scale rapidly while maintaining a strong identity.

A key milestone under his chairmanship has been Binghatti's rise as a market leader in branded residences, through high profile partnerships with global luxury brands including Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. These collaborations have elevated Dubai's branded living offering and positioned Binghatti as a pioneer in merging real estate with global luxury branding.

BinGhatti has driven a vertically integrated business model, enabling the group to control design, construction, and delivery timelines—an approach that has strengthened operational resilience and investor confidence.

With a clear focus on innovation, speed-to market, and brand-driven value creation, Muhammad BinGhatti continues to shape Binghatti Holding's expansion while reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for design-led, lifestyle-focused real estate.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff