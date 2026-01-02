The 100: Satish Sanpal, Chairman, ANAX Holding Satish Sanpal stands as a defining figure shaping the evolution of urban luxury in the emirate, his influence rising alongside the skyline he is helping to define.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Satish Sanpal, Chairman of ANAX Holding

Satish Sanpal is a prominent real estate entrepreneur in Dubai, recognized for transforming ANAX Holding into one of the city's most ambitious luxury development groups. From modest beginnings to leading a diversified business that spans real estate, hospitality and investment, his success reflects resilience, an instinct for opportunity and a commitment to elevating lifestyle experiences in the UAE.

Since founding ANAX Holding in 2018, he has positioned the company at the forefront of Dubai's premium property market, delivering design-driven, lifestyle-focused developments that speak to international investors and new-age residents alike. His latest projects include V-Suites in Business Bay, a fully furnished urban living concept crafted for professionals seeking style and convenience at the centre of the city; Evora Residences, a wellness-centred community built around sustainability, contemporary architecture and elevated comfort; and the recently announced ELLE Residences on Dubai Islands, a flagship beachfront collaboration with a global lifestyle brand that defines the future of design-led coastal living.

Sanpal views each development as more than construction — but as a curated living environment that blends modern aesthetics, lifestyle amenities and long-term value. With an entrepreneurial drive that continues to fuel expansion and a dedication to timely, transparent project delivery, he is rapidly cementing ANAX as a new-era force within Dubai's property sector.

Today, Satish Sanpal stands as a figure shaping the evolution of urban luxury in the emirate, his influence growing alongside the skyline he is helping to define — making him a compelling name on any list of powerful business leaders shaping the future of Dubai's real estate and hospitality landscape.
