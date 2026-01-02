The 100: Talal Al Gaddah, Group CEO, MAG Group With a considered leadership style and a strong commitment to responsible growth, Talal Al Gaddah continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the property sector's development during a period of significant market expansion.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Talal Al Gaddah, Group CEO of MAG Group

Talal Al Gaddah is a respected real estate leader recognized for driving innovation and growth at MAG Group, one of the UAE's established property development and investment companies. As Group CEO, he plays a major role in shaping the organisation's strategy, project delivery and market positioning in both luxury and high-value residential segments.

Al Gaddah has championed customer-experience enhancements and design excellence in new communities, responding to demand for elevated living environments that reflect modern consumer expectations. His efforts include supporting development concepts rooted in wellbeing, functional architecture and long-term investment confidence.

He is also active in broader business-community initiatives, contributing his expertise to discussions on regulatory evolution, sustainability priorities and the future of real estate competitiveness in the UAE. With a considered leadership style and a commitment to responsible growth, Talal Al Gaddah continues to play an important role in shaping the property sector's development during a significant period of market expansion.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff