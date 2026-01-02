With a considered leadership style and a strong commitment to responsible growth, Talal Al Gaddah continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the property sector's development during a period of significant market expansion.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Talal Al Gaddah is a respected real estate leader recognized for driving innovation and growth at MAG Group, one of the UAE's established property development and investment companies. As Group CEO, he plays a major role in shaping the organisation's strategy, project delivery and market positioning in both luxury and high-value residential segments.

Al Gaddah has championed customer-experience enhancements and design excellence in new communities, responding to demand for elevated living environments that reflect modern consumer expectations. His efforts include supporting development concepts rooted in wellbeing, functional architecture and long-term investment confidence.

He is also active in broader business-community initiatives, contributing his expertise to discussions on regulatory evolution, sustainability priorities and the future of real estate competitiveness in the UAE. With a considered leadership style and a commitment to responsible growth, Talal Al Gaddah continues to play an important role in shaping the property sector's development during a significant period of market expansion.