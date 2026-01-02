The 100: Toufic Kreidieh, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, BFL Group (Brands For Less) Anchored in resilience, creativity, and customer-centric innovation, Toufic Kreidieh continues to drive BFL Group's growth while advancing its digital transformation and sustainability agenda

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Toufic Kreidieh, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of BFL Group (Brands For Less)

Toufic Kreidieh is a seasoned Lebanese entrepreneur and the co-founder and Executive Chairman of BFL Group, the parent company of Brands For Less, one of the Middle East's most successful off-price retail chains. He launched the first Brands For Less store in 1996 in Lebanon, driven by a clear vision to make quality, branded merchandise accessible to a wider consumer base.

Following the relocation of the company's headquarters to Dubai in 2000, Kreidieh positioned the UAE as the hub of BFL Group's regional growth, expanding its footprint across the GCC and Southeast Asia. Under his leadership, the group evolved into a diversified retail platform, introducing concepts including Toys For Less, Homes For Less, and Luxury For Less, alongside several international retail partnerships.

Today, BFL Group operates more than 120 stores across seven markets, supported by a growing omnichannel presence that integrates physical retail with robust e-commerce platforms. This scale reflects Kreidieh's strategic foresight and operational discipline in building a resilient, high-growth retail business.

In 2024, Kreidieh led a landmark strategic transaction, selling a 35% stake in BFL Group to The TJX Companies, Inc. for USD 360 million, valuing the business at USD 1.2 billion and unlocking the next phase of regional expansion.

Anchored in resilience, creativity, and customercentric innovation, Kreidieh continues to drive BFL Group's growth while advancing its digital transformation and sustainability agenda.
