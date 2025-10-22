Dubai's Property Finder Raises US$250 Million from Ares Management to Accelerate Expansion and AI Innovation "This financing marks another important milestone in our journey to build the region's most trusted and intelligent property platform," said Michael Lahyani, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Property Finder.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Dubai-based classifieds firm Property Finder has entered into an agreement with Ares Credit funds in connection with a US$250 million debt financing commitment.

"This financing marks another important milestone in our journey to build the region's most trusted and intelligent property platform," said Michael Lahyani, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Property Finder. "The support of world-class financial partners underlines the strength of our business and the scale of the opportunity ahead. This transaction allows us to accelerate our growth in the region through investments in product innovation, AI-driven solutions, marketing and branding and strategic partnerships."

"We are pleased to support Property Finder as it enters its exciting next chapter of strategic growth," said Michael Dennis, Partner and Co-Head of European Credit at Ares. "Property Finder has built a category-leading business with a demonstrable track record of execution, profitability, and innovation under the leadership of strong management. We look forward to working closely with Michael and his team, as well as Property Finder's other investors, as they continue building out a differentiated offering."

Property Finder has delivered consistently strong financial performance across its markets, with a 40%+ group revenue CAGR from 2020–2024. In the UAE alone, the company's core real estate revenues grew from US$30 million in 2021 to US$117 million in 2024, and US$73 million in 1H 2025, while UAE EBITDA margin expanded to above 60% in 1H 2025.

The transaction follows Permira and Blackstone Inc acquiring a US$525 million minority stake in Property Finder in September 2025, when its early backer General Atlantic partially exited but remained a significant minority shareholder.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

