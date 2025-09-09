Global Investors to Converge on Cannes for 27th Family Office Summit

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The French Riviera is set to become a hub of financial power and innovation later this month as more than 250 influential investors, entrepreneurs, and royals gather for the 27th Global Family Office Investment Summit (GFOIS). The three-day event will take place at the JW Marriott Hotel in Cannes under the patronage of Mayor David Lisnard, coinciding with the Monaco Yacht Show.

The summit, founded and hosted by Anthony Ritossa, has grown into what many describe as the most influential meeting of family offices and private wealth in the world. "Cannes is the perfect setting for bold discussions and transformative partnerships that will define the next era of global capital," Ritossa said.

Anthony Ritossa, founder, Family Office Summit. Source: Family Office Summit

Among the distinguished co-hosts are Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman of Bahrain's Al Hayat Group, and Mohamed Al Ali, CEO of Al Ali Holdings of the UAE. Together, they will oversee a program spotlighting artificial intelligence, blockchain, Web3, and digital assets — technologies seen as reshaping global markets.

"This Summit represents a group of investors and entrepreneurs with a set of common beliefs," Al Alawi said. "We are uniting visionary investors and thought leaders to shape a sustainable, innovative future and build a legacy that spans generations."

Key speakers include media strategist Sheeraz Hasan, London Real's Brian Rose, blockchain pioneer Michael Terpin, investor Kingsley Advani, and Claudia Pinto, advisor to Sheikh Marwan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Adding to the agenda is a Female Leadership Breakfast, where prominent women from finance, governance, and technology will discuss transparency, education, and strategies to expand opportunities for women in entrepreneurship.

With its mix of elite networking and debate on emerging industries, the 27th GFOIS is being billed as a milestone event in the evolution of global wealth and investment.