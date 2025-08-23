In this exclusive interview with Entrepreneur Middle East, Jagnow speaks about the importance of trust and stability, the role of policymakers in legitimizing esports, and why platforms like the New Global Sports Conference (NGSC) provide the blueprint for making esports a truly global movement.

As esports continues its meteoric rise, questions of governance, structure, and long-term sustainability have become central to the industry's future.

At the crossroads of these discussions stands Hans Jagnow, a key voice in esports policymaking and institutional development. Known for his role in bridging governments, federations, and the private sector, Jagnow has helped shape the conversation around how esports evolves from a fast-moving industry into a stable, globally recognized ecosystem.

In this exclusive interview with Entrepreneur Middle East, Jagnow speaks about the importance of trust and stability, the role of policymakers in legitimizing esports, and why platforms like the New Global Sports Conference (NGSC) provide the blueprint for making esports a truly global movement.

Esports has grown faster than many traditional sports did in their early years. What do you see as the key challenges in ensuring it develops into a sustainable global industry?

Growth alone isn't enough. For esports to be sustainable, we need two things: stability and trust. Stability comes from governance—clear structures, legal recognition, and a reliable framework that investors, publishers, players, and fans can depend on. Trust is equally essential. Stakeholders must believe the ecosystem is here to stay and will be managed fairly. Without those two elements, growth risks being temporary.

Governance and policymaking often sound abstract. What do they mean in practical terms for esports?

Governance means creating a foundation. Traditional sports have federations, associations, and rules that everyone agrees on. Esports is newer and born digital, but it needs a similar framework—adapted to its nature. That's where governments and policymakers come in. Their involvement legitimizes esports, creates legal clarity, and enables investment at scale.

When ministers, regulators, and public institutions take esports seriously—as they did at NGSC—it shows the world that this isn't a fad. It's a globally recognized industry.

Platforms like NGSC have been described as the "Davos of esports." Why are they important?

Because they bring everyone into the same room. Publishers, teams, investors, governments, and fans all have different perspectives and priorities. NGSC provides a neutral space where these voices meet.

That in itself is historic: esports is borderless, but it needs governance that reflects global realities. When policymakers sit next to publishers and athletes, the conversation changes. Suddenly, esports is not just entertainment—it's a sector that affects economies, education, and national identity. That's the power of NGSC.

Esports is often described as "born digital and borderless." How do governments, which are tied to national borders, fit into that vision?

That's one of the fascinating challenges. Esports doesn't recognize borders—players from five continents can meet in the same tournament online. But governments do set the framework in which industries can operate.

The balance is to respect esports' global DNA while ensuring it has structures that protect players, support investors, and provide clarity. NGSC is a unique moment where nations begin to engage with esports not as outsiders, but as stakeholders. That will shape its global governance for years to come.

Looking 10 years ahead, what turning points do you think we'll remember from this moment?

I think we'll look back and see this as the time when esports moved from being an industry to being an institution. Today it's dynamic and exciting, but fragile. Tomorrow it can be a recognized pillar of global sport.

The turning points will be: governments stepping in with legitimacy, investors feeling secure, and esports establishing stable governance models. NGSC will be remembered as the place where that shift accelerated.

What role do you personally see yourself playing in this transformation?

My focus is always on building bridges—between policymakers and publishers, between governments and players, between tradition and innovation. Esports is a young industry, but it already carries the weight of a global movement. My role is to help ensure it has the structures to thrive for the next 50 years, not just the next five.

Hans Jagnow's vision makes it clear: the next phase of esports will not only be defined by the games played or the tournaments organized, but by the governance that underpins them. Just as football, basketball, or Formula 1 rely on decades of institutional frameworks, esports too must build systems of trust and stability.

With leaders like Jagnow pushing for recognition and structure, and with platforms like the New Global Sports Conference providing the stage, esports is on the path from a disruptive digital phenomenon to a cornerstone of global sport. The question is no longer if esports will be institutionalized—it's how soon.