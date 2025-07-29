Family businesses seeking expert consultancy support can use the directory to identify the most suitable advisors across a wide range of management disciplines and sectors.

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the launch of the first comprehensive directory of family business advisors in Dubai. The initiative seeks to empower family-owned businesses to effectively and efficiently access specialised consultancy services across a wide range of administrative and operational areas.



The directory serves as an effective tool for connecting family businesses with 56 trusted advisors. The curated list features a diverse group of experienced family business advisors, categorised into two groups: those with extensive practical expertise in advising family enterprises, and certified consultants who have completed the Certified Family Business Advisor (CFBA) and Certified Family Wealth Advisor (CFWA) programs delivered by the centre in partnership with the Family Firm Institute (FFI).

Family businesses seeking expert consultancy support can use the directory to identify the most suitable advisors across a wide range of management disciplines and sectors. These include the development of governance frameworks (both family and corporate), restructuring, succession planning, mergers and acquisitions, mediation, and commercial dispute resolution.

Each advisor featured in the directory has a dedicated profile outlining their professional background, relevant certifications related to family business advisory, and areas of specialisation, together with direct contact information.

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launched its Family Business Advisor Certification Programme in 2023 in collaboration with the Family Firm Institute (FFI), the world's leading organisation for research, education, and thought leadership on family enterprises. The programme offers professional certifications for qualified advisors whose expertise can enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of family businesses.

Developed in collaboration with FFI, the certification framework aims to create a trusted pool of accredited advisors that family businesses can confidently engage with. Through this partnership, family businesses also gain access to a wide range of resources and publications, as well as the opportunity to enrol in FFI's Global Education Network (GEN) certification programmes, which include the CFBA and CFWA programs. Participants benefit from comprehensive skills development opportunities to better serve their family business clients.

Launched under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers in May 2023, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses is entrusted with ensuring the growth and long-term sustainability of family businesses in Dubai. The centre is dedicated to further developing this vital sector and enhancing its economic contribution to support Dubai's future development plans. The centre works closely with partners from the public and private sectors and provides support to all family businesses operating in Dubai.