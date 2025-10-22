Dubizzle Group Postpones Planned IPO

The company has decided to assess optimal timing for the offering in the future.

Dubizzle Group Holdings PLC, a MENA-based digital classifieds marketplace, today announced its decision to postpone its planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).



Since announcing its Intention to float, Dubizzle Group has seen strong engagement and interest from investors, reflecting the company's market leadership, profitability, and growth prospects across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

However, the company has decided to postpone its planned IPO and assess optimal timing for the offering in the future.



Dubizzle Group remains focused on executing its strategy of growing its highly profitable UAE business and expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia.