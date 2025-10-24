MultiBank Group and Khabib Nurmagomedov Announce Joint Venture for Tokenized Sports Platform

The Dubai-based financial services firm is partnering with the former UFC champion to develop what they describe as the first regulated ecosystem linking sports, finance, and digital assets.

MultiBank Group has entered into a joint venture with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to develop a new global platform combining sports and financial technology.

The new company, MultiBank Khabib LLC, will be based at MultiBank Group's Dubai headquarters and aims to create a regulated tokenized sports ecosystem.

The partners say the venture will connect professional sports with blockchain-based financial products and real-world digital assets.

According to the announcement, the collaboration brings together MultiBank Group's experience in regulated financial services with Nurmagomedov's international sports profile. The project plans to build a network of ventures across global markets, though specific details of the rollout and investment scale have not yet been disclosed.

This structure fulfills the vision of MultiBank Group founder and Chairman, Naser Taher, for an exclusive global joint venture, granting MultiBank exclusive rights to develop and promote projects under the Khabib Nurmagomedov brand name, including the development of 30 state of the art Khabib gyms, Gameplan and Eagle FC brands.

The entire venture is backed by MultiBank Group's regulated digital ecosystem and powered by its cornerstone $MBG Token being the driving force behind its expanding portfolio of real-world-asset (RWA) technologies and initiatives.



Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, stated, "From the UAE, we are shaping a new blueprint for the business of sport through the regulated tokenization of real-world sports assets (RWSA). Together with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and powered by our ecosystem token, $MBG, we are uniting finance and athletics into a single transparent, technology-driven ecosystem — one built on trust, innovation, and the strength of the MultiBank framework. This initiative proudly aligns with the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for digital asset innovation and world-class sports."



Khabib Nurmagomedov added, "This partnership with MultiBank Group is built on shared values of strength, respect, and discipline. Together with Multibank, we are building real global opportunities that go beyond sport, empowering athletes, and fans through a regulated and innovative digital ecosystem. This is only the beginning."

Nurmagomedov retired from professional mixed martial arts in 2020 with an undefeated record of 29–0 and has since invested in a range of sports, wellness, and digital initiatives.

MultiBank Group, founded in 2005, operates across more than 20 jurisdictions and is regulated by authorities in Australia, Germany, and the UAE.

