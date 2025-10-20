Nearly 50% Margins: Dubizzle Group Reports Strong UAE Performance Ahead of DFM Listing Dubizzle Group's listing on the Dubai Financial Market is expected to take place on November 6, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubbizle Group

As it prepares for its listing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Dubizzle Group, a UAE-headquartered digital classifieds platform, has reported robust growth and strong profitability in the UAE, its largest and core market.

Through its flagship platforms dubizzle and Bayut, Dubizzle Group is considered a distinct number one in an attractive two-player UAE real estate classifieds market and the clear leader in UAE autos classifieds.

Together, the platforms are deeply embedded in the daily lives of people in the UAE, connecting millions of users with property agencies, developers, and car dealerships through a powerful digital ecosystem that drives value for consumers and businesses alike.

The UAE - the Group's core market - has generated US$105 million adjusted revenue in H1 2025, accounting for 89% of Dubizzle Group's adjusted revenue, underpinned by strong recurring revenue from agencies and dealerships.

The UAE segment delivered US$48 million adjusted EBITDA in H1 2025 (46% adjusted EBITDA margin), up from US$25 million in H1 2024 (31% EBITDA Margin) and US$43 million adjusted net profit in H1 2025 (41% adjusted net profit margin), up from US$21 million in H1 2024 (26% adjusted net profit margin), reflecting disciplined cost management, scalable infrastructure, and underpinned by strong adjusted free cash flow conversion of 85% in H1 2025 - fundamentals of a leading online classifieds business.

Commenting further on the company's strength, Imran Ali Khan, CEO of Dubizzle Group, said; "Our UAE business continues to generate exceptional profitability, with nearly 50 per cent profit margins and 85 per cent cash flow conversion. Being an asset-light company, growth now trickles down into solid EBITDA."

Prosus N.V. ("Prosus"), the company's largest shareholder, has reaffirmed its long-term support with a US$100 million investment in the IPO, underscoring its confidence in Dubizzle Group's growth and leadership in the UAE and the wider region.

Dubizzle Group's listing on the Dubai Financial Market is expected to take place on November 6, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.
