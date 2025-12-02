Sanjeev Vig on Entrepreneurship, Resilience, and Real Estate

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sanjeev Vig has always known that focus is something that one learns. Having spent a decade in the film industry, working beneath top directors and eventually writing and directing independently, he learned to think creatively, manage teams, and meet deadlines while delivering under pressure.

This creativity, which would follow him throughout his career as a filmmaker and then into real estate, would teach Vig that creativity is a powerful tool that, combined with resilience and entrepreneurship, can push people and spaces beyond their preconceived boundaries.

How Creativity Shapes Lasting Experiences

Vig learned throughout his time in the film industry that the goal in cinema was to create a lasting experience. The same is true for real estate, which often relies on creating spaces that defy expectations and attract potential customers through appearance.

"Real estate offers something lasting, [such as] a space, a structure. But it also demands instinct," Vig says.

This instinct, which is often learned through trial and error, was developed during Vig's time as a freelancer. He learned to navigate the market and understand how it worked during this time. After selling two- and three-bedroom units and a few off-plan properties, he realized that Dubai might be the way to break into the industry.

"I decided that while I might be doing the same thing, selling luxury homes only, I had to approach it in a unique way," the entrepreneur shares.

Catering to the Luxury Market

Vig entered the luxury market once he gained traction and saved enough to acquire the resources to cater to affluent customers. While the initial stages were challenging due to the time and patience required to gain deals, he says it paid off in the long run.

"It wasn't easy, but it was the right decision," he notes.

Through his work at Kingsmark and Ascendas, Vig aspires to help clients reach their goals on their own terms. Kingmark focuses exclusively on luxury assets, while Ascendas specializes in redeveloping and reselling luxury villas with fast execution and high design standards. The hands-on approach guarantees that Vig and his team maintain the highest standards of quality and efficiency while catering to the luxury market.

Reflecting on the Past to Build for the Future

Vig is well aware of the challenges that real estate poses. While it can feel like a jungle in some aspects, he says the true goal in real estate is to keep going, to stay resilient, and to remain consistent.

"In any business, the key is to sell and build relationships with trust," Vig adds. "If you don't believe in what you're offering, your investor won't either."

While Vig's journey has included working with renowned film directors and directing independently, he is grateful for the experiences that have influenced his perspectives. He is most thankful, however, for the time that has shaped him into who he is.

"Time is like a clock that keeps ticking, and only you have the power to influence your own mindset, embracing a positive outlook while understanding that, in the end, you're responsible for your own growth," he concludes.

By putting in hard work, managing the proper team, and working to get the job done with intention and humility, Vig believes that people will rally behind you to make things happen, especially if you put the effort into it.