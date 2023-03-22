Space Technology Startup OQ Technology Sets Up In Saudi Arabia

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The latest European startup that has identified Saudi Arabia as its next big market is OQ Technology.

OQ Technology founder and CEO Omar Qaise has been dreaming of space since he was a young boy growing up in Iraq. His insatiable appetite for all things space led him to Germany to study telecommunications and aerospace engineering on a scholarship, followed by an MBA in the United Kingdom. He says that it was with sheer determination that he found his way into various space agencies and companies, holding roles like Spacecraft Engineer at the European Space Agency, and Systems Engineering Consultant for lunar satellite missions at the German Aerospace Center.

After working for several large space companies and agencies, Qaise started to think about launching his own private space tech company. Global companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX were really shifting attention towards private sector enterprises taking a greater role in the space industry. Simultaneously, Qaise was witnessing how countries with new space ambitions, like in Luxembourg, were suddenly building brand new space programs and agencies, seeing space as not only a very viable industry to diversify and grow the economy, but also an industry that helped bring top talent, capital and culture of innovation to a country as well.

OQ Technology was thus born in 2016 based on the bet that 5G internet of things (IoT) is the way of the future, and that it required new technological infrastructure to be laid down globally that would allow internet connectivity in even the most remote parts of the world. IoT refers to a network of physical objects -"things"- that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies. This is what the fourth industrial revolution is about: sensors and robotics in our factories that help make them safer, more efficient, and more intelligent.

But this is not just Alexa and Siri connecting to your home sound system or turning on your next day's alarm for you though; it's about sensors in cold storage trucks travelling across Africa distributing vaccines that require internet connectivity to provide real-time temperature readings. It's also about sensors for dangerous gases in mining quarries in remote parts of the Australian outback, or sensors on shipping containers travelling the world, and being geotagged and tracked until it gets to their final destination. It's also about being able to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras all along a nation's border, and being able to view that footage in real-time from half-way across the country. It is no surprise then that today we have four times more machines connected to the internet than we have people.

OQ Technology is working hard to ensure every machine that wants to get connected can get connected. It is the first company in the world to provide direct-to-device 5G IoT connectivity. "In big cities, we have strong cellular network coverage, and we often take for granted that we have internet continuously," Qaise says. "But there are many rural areas around the world that don't have internet connectivity, which is the problem we are trying to solve for." Take, for instance, the pilot project that Qaise and the OQ Team completed in the fall of 2021 with Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil and gas company, and one of the largest companies in the world by revenue. "Oil companies around the world own and manage hundreds, if not thousands of kilometers of oil pipelines, and these pipelines must be secured and constantly monitored for leaks and issues," Qaise explains. "Today, in many parts of the world, that involves individuals patrolling the terrain and monitoring the pipeline in person. It's a dangerous job that is simply not as effective as when its paired with CCTV cameras, and various gas or pressure sensors in the pipe itself."

And this is precisely where OQ Technology comes in. OQ Technology has launched several nano-satellites that are cheaper and smaller than usual satellites -often the size of a shoebox- and that also fly much closer to the earth, providing 5G internet connectivity. In effect, these nano-satellites act as flying cell towers. OQ Technology has launched three satellites so far, with the aim of launching seven more within the next year. Qaise says the goal is to launch enough satellites in its network to provide real-time coverage to all IoT machines that rely on OQ Technology for their connectivity. With a handful of satellites orbiting the earth, data from the various machines can only be uploaded twice or three times a day. As more satellites are launched, machines can upload their data more frequently to provide immediate feedback to their customers.

Image courtesy OQ Technology.

Take the Saudi Aramco pilot project, for example. OQ Technology placed several routers along the pipeline so that sensors and cameras could also be installed. But the current network of three satellites means that the data from these sensors and cameras are being uploaded to the cloud every few hours, versus constantly. This means that if a leak was detected, precious minutes could go by without much warning. This is primarily why OQ Technology closed its recent fundraising round to build and deploy more satellites in the coming year- Wa'ed Ventures was a key investor in the space technology startup's EUR13 million Series A round, which closed in October 2022.

If you step back and think about it though, there are many applications for OQ Technology's technology. The company has a vision to commercialize its application across various B2B industries, like mining, shipping, agriculture, oil and gas, transportation, and so much more. The company has forecasted US$400 million in global revenues over the coming five years. Qaise also says it's a company that is inherently globally-minded, because space is one industry that requires collaboration across all of humanity. It recently was the first satellite IoT 5G operator to get licensed to operate in Australia, a large country that struggles with comprehensive internet coverage. The latest data shows that up to 11% of Australians are "highly excluded" from digital services.

OQ Technology also recently opened its offices in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, which it will add to its global network of offices now in Luxembourg, Dubai, Kigali, and Athens. With its patented technology, head start, and funding, and large pipeline of clients such as Aramco, OQ Technology is on the right path to bring this innovative service to the global market. Having opened their offices in Saudi Arabia in October, the OQ Technology team is still busy hiring and settling in. They plan on building a large satellite control center in Saudi Arabia that will serve the entire region. They also plan on hiring 300 Saudis over the course of the next three to four years to support that vision.

Qaise speaks excitedly about Saudi Arabia, and coming back to his native region after decades away. "Often, people feel that they have to go to the USA to start a space company; but that's not true anymore," he says. "I've been incredibly impressed by the Saudi government. It's incredible how fast they are bringing the space tech industry to the forefront. Regulations have been thoughtfully developed by the Saudi Space Commission, and the Communication, Space, and Technology Commission, and I've seen remarkable advancements in the past few months that have taken many years in other places. It's clear to everyone at OQ Technology that space is top of mind for Saudis, and we want to be apart of that."

Omar also speaks about the sense of pride he has, as an Arab, returning to the Arab world with a space technology company. "I'm proud that Arab nations are now accessing this field, as it was very difficult for me when I was younger. But the timing is now right, and I look forward to supporting many young boys and girls from this part of the world to get their dream jobs at space technology companies like ours." When asked what advice he had for the next Arab space tech entrepreneurs, he replies, "Don't be intimidated, just believe in yourself. Never take no for an answer. Where there is a will, there's a way. Finally, choose a career in something that you are deeply passionate about; entrepreneurship is a tough path, and you must love what you're doing to succeed."

