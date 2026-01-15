World Economic Forum to Convene Global Leaders in Davos for 56th Annual Meeting The event will bring together around 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries across business, government, technology, and civil society.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

WEF

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold its 56th Annual Meeting from January 19 to 23, 2026, in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue."

The event will bring together around 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries across business, government, technology, and civil society.

Approximately 1,700 business leaders are expected to attend, including nearly 850 CEOs and chairpersons from WEF Members and Partners, alongside close to 100 leaders from unicorn companies.

Technology leaders taking part include Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind), Yoshua Bengio (Université de Montréal), and Alex Karp (Palantir).

Government participation will include around 400 public-sector leaders, among them nearly 65 heads of state and government.

Confirmed attendees include U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff