The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold its 56th Annual Meeting from January 19 to 23, 2026, in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue."

The event will bring together around 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries across business, government, technology, and civil society.

Approximately 1,700 business leaders are expected to attend, including nearly 850 CEOs and chairpersons from WEF Members and Partners, alongside close to 100 leaders from unicorn companies.

Technology leaders taking part include Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind), Yoshua Bengio (Université de Montréal), and Alex Karp (Palantir).

Government participation will include around 400 public-sector leaders, among them nearly 65 heads of state and government.

Confirmed attendees include U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng.