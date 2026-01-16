You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO of Burjeel Medical City and Group Chief Clinical Innovation Officer for Burjeel Holdings, spoke with Entrepreneur Middle East during the CARE ESG Awards, sharing insights on the organisation's recent recognition and its ongoing commitment to sustainability in healthcare. The interview highlighted Burjeel Medical City's strategic focus on ESG-driven innovation, patient-centric care, and responsible operations, underscoring how sustainable practices are being embedded across clinical excellence, infrastructure, and long-term healthcare impact.

Reflecting on the sustainability award, Dr. Khan described the honour as "a great recognition for our efforts in sustainability. Burjeel Medical City and Burjeel Holdings want to be at the forefront of creating sustainable healthcare."

Burjeel Medical City serves as the hub for Burjeel Holdings, providing complex care at tertiary and quaternary levels. Dr. Khan highlighted the hospital's specialized services, including transplant medicine, clinical genetics, rare diseases, and cancer care, noting that these offerings are not widely available in the region. "We want to be regionally recognized as a center for this type of care," he said.

The CEO also spoke about the intersection of technology and sustainability at Burjeel. The hospital has implemented electronic medical record solutions through platforms like Cerner and Oracle, which have helped reduce paper usage by 80 percent. In addition, efforts across the patient journey have cut plastic consumption by 10 to 15 tons over the past year. Dr. Khan explained that AI and other technologies have played a key role in improving patient care while advancing sustainable practices.

Data privacy and patient protection remain a top priority. Dr. Khan emphasized the hospital's rigorous approach: "We have a chief information officer who identifies potential weak points and ensures patient data is safeguarded at every step. We utilize technological solutions to secure information throughout the patient journey."

Looking ahead, Burjeel Medical City has ambitious plans for sustainability over the next three to five years. These include expanding green spaces, planting more trees, implementing circular water systems, reducing further use of plastics and paper, and utilizing solar energy across the facility.

When asked for advice to healthcare professionals, Dr. Khan reflected on the evolving challenges in the sector. "There are many challenges in healthcare and sustainability, but it is a very exciting time. We need leaders who understand this nexus, can leverage new tools, and yet act as responsible stewards of resources. Patients depend on us to deliver care that is consistent, compassionate, and well-coordinated."