Brahmbhatt shares the factors that have driven his journey from being a telecom engineer to becoming the CEO of a global telecom enterprise.

In the latest episode of Paradigm, we catch up with Bankim Brahmbhatt, President and CEO of Bankai Group, a US-headquartered telecommunications and fintech company. After kickstarting his career as a telecom engineer, Brahmbhatt launched and established Bankai Group in 1989. In the little over three decades that has been completed since, the entrepreneur went from setting up a push button telephone manufacturer in India to, later, expanding his business into manufacturing satellite dishes and media receivers, In 2000, Brahmbhatt also commissioned India's first private group telephone exchange, and then ventured into the international market with telecom billing and engineering services.

In this interview, Brahmbhatt shares his entrepreneurial insights on the evolution of the telecommunications industry, and also delves into how (and why) his business approach has often gone beyond conventional strategies. Having been recognized as a a pioneer in integrating advanced technologies and driving operational efficiencies within the telecom sector, he also talks about how to navigate the complexities of the industry and uncover innovative solutions.

Brahmbhatt also explains how his extensive experience within areas such as telecom product development, marketing, product management, business development, and corporate strategy have driven his journey from being a telecom engineer to becoming the CEO of a global telecom enterprise.

