With a background in military education, international exposure, and practical leadership experience, Sheikh Hamdan is positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the UAE's defence and security strategy.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a formal decree issued by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in the UAE Armed Forces.

The promotion follows Sheikh Hamdan's appointment last year as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, a role he assumed from his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who had held the post since the nation's founding.

More than a symbolic military advancement, the move marks a significant step in the UAE's ongoing generational transition in leadership—one that merges longstanding tradition with forward-looking governance. With a background in military education, international exposure, and practical leadership experience, Sheikh Hamdan is positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the UAE's defence and security strategy.

Born in 1982, Sheikh Hamdan graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2001 and later pursued studies at the London School of Economics. Appointed Crown Prince of Dubai in 2008, he previously served as Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and has played a key role in advancing the emirate's tourism and business sectors.