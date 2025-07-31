Editor's Note: Why My Phone Is Now My Mall Will malls become museums of consumer nostalgia? Will shopping become something we used to do in person, like renting DVDs?

By Anil Bhoyrul

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

I realized something last week while scrolling through Instagram. I wasn't just looking at funny videos or holiday photos—I was shopping. Without even thinking about it, I added a few things to my cart, tapped to pay, and that was that. No search engines, no e-commerce websites. Just me, my phone, and a perfectly timed product reel.

It turns out I'm not alone. According to DHL's new E-Commerce Trends Report 2025, a staggering 96% of UAE consumers now expect to do most of their online shopping directly through social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook by the end of this decade. That's not a subtle shift. That's a complete transformation of how we buy.

In fact, 86% of people here say they've already made a purchase via social media. And 93% admit that viral trends and influencer hype directly shape what they buy. It's no wonder that brands are scrambling to build mobile-first, in-app experiences that feel more like entertainment than retail.

It's not just the platforms that are changing. Artificial intelligence is quietly reshaping the shopping experience too— whether through virtual try-ons, voice-enabled searches, or smart assistants helping us find what we didn't even know we needed. In the UAE, nearly 9 in 10 shoppers want this tech, and more than half are already using voice commands to shop.

But if brands want to keep up, flashy tools aren't enough. Logistics still matter. The same DHL report shows that most shoppers here will walk away from a purchase if delivery options don't suit them—or if the returns process feels like a chore. In other words, convenience still rules.

All of this leaves me wondering: will malls become museums of consumer nostalgia? Will shopping become something we used to do in person, like renting DVDs? If this trend keeps up— and it looks like it will—we might hit that future far sooner than we think.

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

UAE Opens Golden Visa Path to Investors Without Sponsorship

New rules make process simpler.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

Dubai Land Department and Second Century Ventures to Launch Real Estate Tech Accelerator

REACH Middle East is a curated, eight-month program designed to empower up to 10 high-potential startups with the tools, mentorship and networks needed to scale locally and globally within the real estate industry.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

These Brothers Started a Business to Improve an Everyday Task. They Made Their First Products in the Garage — Now They've Raised Over $100 Million.

Coulter and Trent Lewis had an early research breakthrough that helped them solve for the right problem.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

10 No-Office-Required Businesses You Can Start for as Little as $5,000

With strong Franchise 500 rankings and investment levels starting under $5,000, these brands are ready for new owners to hit the ground running.

By Carl Stoffers
Marketing

UAE Media Council Launches Advertiser Permit for Social Media Promotions

New regulation to take effect in three months.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Branding

Executive Branding Isn't Vanity — It's Visibility. Here's How It Unlocks Opportunities You Never Knew Existed.

Executive branding isn't a vanity project — it's the key to unlocking boardroom access, investor trust and long-term leadership influence.

By Martin Rowinski