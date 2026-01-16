You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Alef Group, a Sharjah-based real estate developer, has announced the official launch of Palace Residences Al Mamsha, a luxury branded residential project developed in collaboration with Emaar Hospitality. The landmark project marks the debut of the Palace Residences brand in Sharjah, and aims to redefine urban living by combining cultural heritage and modern luxury.

Your Exclusive Sanctuary Awaits

The AED500 million development offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, designed with modern layouts and premium finishes. Residents will enjoy an exclusive sanctuary of refined living, elevated by renowned branded hospitality services that are synonymous with Emaar's Palace Residences.

Located in Sharjah's thriving Al Mamsha district, the project forms the final component of the city's meticulously planned urban master development along University City Road. With its pedestrian-friendly community design, Palace Residences Al Mamsha prioritizes wellness, sustainability, and seamless access to vibrant cultural, retail, and F&B destinations, reflecting Alef Group's human-centric vision and its commitment to shaping a more liveable, people-focused urban landscape in Sharjah.

Image courtesy BNC Publishing

A Vision of Elegance and Functionality

The development's design features two interlocking towers, powder-coated metal façades, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the interiors with natural light. The architectural concept blends elegant minimalism and modern functionality, creating a serene living environment that reflects Sharjah's rich cultural identity while addressing the needs of today's residents.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said: "This collaboration marks a defining moment for Sharjah's real estate sector. As branded residences continue to gain momentum, driven by rising demand for quality, service-led living, and long-term value. Palace Residences Al Mamsha aligns with this evolving residential trend in Sharjah. By bringing the brand to Al Mamsha, we are introducing a development that seamlessly blends global standards of hospitality with the emirate's cultural and community values. Our vision is not only to deliver a project of distinction but to establish Sharjah as both a destination for sophisticated urban living and a key contributor to the dynamic growth in the UAE's real estate market."

Unparalleled Amenities

Designed to offer a serene living environment, Palace Residences Al Mamsha delivers a robust mix of amenities that enrich the resident experience, including:

Adult and children's swimming pools for relaxation and recreation.

A landscaped podium with shaded seating areas for leisure and social gatherings.

State-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities, promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Resident lounges for hosting and unwinding in luxurious surroundings.

Nearly 300 basement parking spaces for added convenience.

In line with Alef Group's commitment to fostering vibrant communities, the development also features vibrant event venues integrated within its serene setting, offering residents opportunities to connect, celebrate, and cultivate a strong sense of belonging.

Image courtesy BNC Publishing

Strategic Location

Situated in the heart of Al Mamsha, residents will benefit from close proximity to Sharjah's cultural landmarks, retail hubs, and F&B destinations, ensuring that every aspect of life is within reach. The pedestrian-friendly design encourages walkability and supports a more active and connected lifestyle.

Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Hospitality, Emaar Hospitality, added: "We are honored to collaborate with Alef Group in bringing the distinguished Palace Residences brand to Sharjah for the first time. This project embodies the richness and elegance of Arabian heritage, seamlessly integrated with contemporary design and world-class hospitality. Palace Residences Al Mamsha is a landmark development that reflects our shared vision of creating spaces that not only redefine luxury living but also celebrate cultural authenticity. Together with Alef Group, we are committed to crafting communities that inspire, connect, and elevate the lives of residents, offering a lifestyle rooted in sophistication, comfort, and a deep sense of belonging."

A New Chapter for Sharjah's Urban Growth

More than just a luxury living space, Palace Residences Al Mamsha represents Alef Group's broader mission to innovate and enrich Sharjah's urban landscape. The development emphasizes environmentally conscious principles, seamlessly integrating wellness-focused design with sustainability initiatives, while delivering a refined, community-centric residential experience.