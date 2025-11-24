Arabian Automobiles Company and Damas Jewellery Unveil Limited Edition INFINITI QX80 in Celebration of the UAE's 54th National Day

Arabian Automobiles Company, part of AW Rostamani Group and the official distributor of INFINITI in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, proudly reveals the 54th UAE National Day Edition INFINITI QX80, an exclusive collection of only seven vehicles created in collaboration with Damas Jewellery, celebrating the nation's spirit, legacy, and infinite ambition.

Each masterpiece draws inspiration from the seven constellations that illuminated the UAE's sky on 2 December 1971, symbolizing the unity of the seven emirates. Beyond design, this edition embodies a story of heritage and vision, a celestial tribute to a nation that continues to lead, inspire, and redefine what is possible.

This special edition is not merely a vehicle, but a story of legacy, artistry, and possibility, honouring the UAE's journey from its visionary beginnings to a future that continues to empower all who call it home. It is a creation that celebrates how this country has given space for people, ideas, and ambition to thrive, truly a Land of Infinite Possibilities.

"This collaboration represents far more than design innovation; it reflects our shared admiration for the UAE – its culture, its community, and its relentless pursuit of excellence," said Hussam Baghdadi, COO of Arabian Automobiles Company, AW Rostamani Group. "Through our partnership with Damas, we have set a new benchmark for luxury collaborations, one that goes beyond aesthetics to create a deeper cultural connection and emotional resonance with the people of this nation."

Merging the precision of fine jewellery with the artistry of automotive craftsmanship, the National Day Edition QX80 showcases exquisite detailing: a bezel and connecting lines in white gold with precise diamond setting, a custom silver base with black rhodium plating, and hand-finishing techniques: each element symbolizing endurance, brilliance, and the UAE's timeless spirit.

"As a homegrown brand that has evolved alongside the nation, Damas is a living example of how the UAE is a land of infinite possibilities," said Rajnish Damodaran, Director – Retail, Product & Marketing, Damas Jewellery. "This collaboration allowed us to translate our craftsmanship into a new form and into a new canvas, one that celebrates the nation's story, our shared identity, and the power of creating with purpose."

The 54th UAE National Day Edition INFINITI QX80 is available in only seven pieces, each one a timeless tribute to heritage, ambition, and the horizon that lies ahead, a symbol of the nation's journey from its visionary beginnings to a limitless future.

Pre-book now. Only seven pieces are available. Experience this exclusive edition at the INFINITI showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road starting November 28.
