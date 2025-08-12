You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Business magnate Dinesh Pandey, founder of Kiara Jewellery and a veteran of the global steel trade, has reported a 60% increase in his company's value over the past two years, fuelled by aggressive retail expansion across the GCC and a strategic embrace of artificial intelligence.

The growth follows a series of high-profile moves, including the upcoming rollout of new flagship retail outlets in Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, and Muscat, alongside a technology overhaul that integrates AI into customer experience, inventory management, and market analytics.

Pandey, whose early career saw him navigating complex steel supply chains before diversifying into coal, alloys, and raw materials, says the shift toward AI-driven retail is a natural evolution. "We're not just selling products; we're using data to understand and anticipate what our customers want," he said. "AI allows us to personalise the buying experience and make faster, more informed decisions."

While Kiara Jewellery remains at the heart of Pandey's luxury offerings, the group's expansion into broader retail segments — from lifestyle to premium accessories — is positioning it as a multi-brand powerhouse in the region.

Pandey insists that growth is not simply about opening more stores. "The future is in blending physical presence with digital intelligence," he noted. "We're building a network that adapts in real time to customer trends."

Industry observers say the combination of GCC-wide retail growth and deep AI integration gives Pandey's portfolio a competitive edge in a region where consumer expectations and technology adoption are advancing rapidly.