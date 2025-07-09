Produced by award-winning production company Dragon's Nest and supported in the UAE by Ti22 Films, The Final Pitch: Dubai will air exclusively on OSN and OSN+ in Q4 2025.

Expo City Dubai has been named The Final Pitch: Dubai's official Business Community Partner, reinforcing its commitment to shaping a vibrant, innovation-driven business ecosystem at the centre of Dubai's future. Filming is now underway at Expo City Dubai, which also serves as the official venue for the inaugural Middle East edition of The Final Pitch – Asia's longest-running business reality television show.

Located at the nexus of global connectivity and trade, Expo City plays a key role in advancing Dubai's long-term economic agenda. A world-class free zone with an environment conducive to success for businesses of all sizes, it offers the ideal base for a format like The Final Pitch, which seeks to drive entrepreneurial outcomes through mentorship, visibility and real capital.

The partnership reflects a natural synergy between Expo City's mission to attract like-minded organisations shaping the knowledge economy and committed to innovation with purpose, and The Final Pitch's focus on spotlighting ambitious founders and equipping them with the expertise and insights to scale their businesses.

"As the new centre of Dubai's future, Expo City's thriving ecosystem is home to future-focused organisations of all sizes – from entrepreneurs to global corporations – that share our commitment to delivering sustainable progress in the UAE and beyond," Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer at Expo City Dubai, said. "We are delighted to host The Final Pitch and its impressive, innovative contestants, and we look forward to following their journeys and exploring future collaboration opportunities in our vibrant business community."

As an incubator for innovation and collaborative enterprise, Expo City offers flexible business pathways, future-ready infrastructure and access to a global ecosystem – enabling startups, SMEs, multinationals and institutions to flourish in a collaborative business community – a perfect backdrop for The Final Pitch's Middle East debut. The city empowers ventures to scale with purpose, contributing not only to Dubai's economic vision but also to broader regional and global progress.

"Partnering with Expo City Dubai marks a powerful moment for the show's Middle East debut. Its commitment to a bold and future-facing business landscape makes it a strategic springboard for The Final Pitch: Dubai," said John Aguilar, Creator and Host, The Final Pitch.

"As a destination built to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, Expo City Dubai provides the perfect launchpad for ambitious ideas. This partnership anchors our regional debut within a dynamic business community that truly reflects the UAE's entrepreneurial spirit."

The Final Pitch: Dubai convenes a high-calibre panel of investor judges and angels and a select group of UAE-based and international founders, each pitching for funding, strategic partnerships and access to markets. Its regional debut signals a key milestone in launching a globally scalable format dedicated to delivering tangible business outcomes for founders and investors.

