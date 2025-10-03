Anthony Ritossa Draws World's Elite to Cannes

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The French Riviera played host to some of the world's most influential investors, entrepreneurs, and royals as the 27th Global Family Office Investment Summit convened in Cannes. Led by founder and CEO Anthony Ritossa, the two-day gathering at the JW Marriott brought together more than 250 participants in what many described as one of the year's most influential forums on global wealth and innovation.

The summit's agenda spanned artificial intelligence, blockchain, Web3, and digital assets, with investors and technologists debating their impact on governance, wealth preservation, and business transformation. Discussions explored how technology could reshape logistics, marketing, and operations, underscoring the urgency for family offices to adapt.

The event attracted leading figures including FAME King Sheeraz Hasan, Michael Terpin of Transform Capital, and Queen Diambi Kabatusila. Distinguished speakers shared stages across panels, fireside chats, and networking sessions. Deputy Mayor Thomas de Pariente of Cannes opened the summit, while Chairman Hadi Al Alawi and Master of Ceremonies Gordon Einstein steered the program.

A Female Leadership Breakfast highlighted women's growing role in finance and entrepreneurship. Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, H.E. Ambassador Dame Didi Wong, Khalid Al Zayani, Hadi Al Alawi, and Mohamed Al Ali.

In keeping with the summit's tradition of coupling wealth with impact, the program featured a Black Tie Charity Gala hosted by Cal Evans and The Gresham International Foundation. The evening spotlighted philanthropic initiatives, particularly around cyberbullying and online harassment, reinforcing the summit's message of responsibility alongside influence.