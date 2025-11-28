Olivasland Announces Official Debut in the UAE to Bring Premium Tunisian Extra Virgin Olive Oil to a Growing Market

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Olivasland, a new premium extra virgin olive oil brand, is officially launching in the UAE market, introducing a product rooted in family heritage, rigorous quality standards, and a commitment to authenticity. Founded by entrepreneur Wasif Hameed, the brand brings Tunisian olive oil directly from a family-run farm, offering consumers an organic oil that, Hameed highlights, maintains a low acidity level and a distinct flavor profile.

The company's origins trace back to Hameed's family connection to Tunisia. When his brother visited Tunisia with his wife, originally from Tunisia, and discovered a family's expansive olive farm, he experienced a quality of olive oil he had never tasted before. Hameed notes the farm operated without commercial branding. "They aren't associated with any particular brand, so they export in bulk to other countries where it gets rebranded," Hameed explains. Recognizing an opportunity, the duo launched their first olive oil brand in Saudi Arabia, where Hameed managed the digital and technical operations. After the COVID-19 pandemic, when things slowed down, he looked for opportunities for growth elsewhere, which led him to the UAE.

According to Hameed, relocating to the UAE has opened new possibilities. Hameed saw a much larger and more competitive market, one that, in his view, could welcome a rigorously tested, transparent, premium alternative. "I wanted to start the same thing here with full ownership, and the UAE market has such vast potential," he notes.

International standards classify extra virgin olive oil by acidity level. For example, the EU standard maintains that the acidity level must not exceed 0.8%. Hameed studied the UAE market closely and noticed a gap. He says, "We've created our oil keeping these standards in mind, with an acidity level less than 0.5 percent," he says. "Our independent tests of the freshly bottled oil recorded acidity as low as 0.32 percent. That was something we had never seen before."

Olivasland

Hameed notes that the olives are handpicked directly from the family farm and processed at a factory that exports to Europe and the US and practices international standards. He emphasizes the transparency of the process. "We see our product with our own eyes, from the farms to the factory and the bottle," he notes. "We've engineered the oil to be raw, clean, and balanced, so that people can even sip it. The goal is to maintain the best quality of the oil."

Olivasland currently operates B2B, with consumer access available through e-commerce platforms. Hameed's long-term vision includes opening flagship shops in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where the brand will offer its olive oil exclusively. The company also plans to expand into the US market in partnership with an American associate.

Over the next few years, Hameed intends to broaden Olivasland into a wider platform for organic imports. He is already exploring partnerships to bring select natural products, such as a US-based, additive-free energy drink, to the UAE under exclusive rights.

With its upcoming launch, Hameed looks forward to Olivasland's entry into what he believes can be a competitive regional market. With a clear focus, the brand seeks to deliver traceable, premium-quality olive oil while educating consumers through authenticity and consistent quality, empowered with the goal to bring the taste of Tunisia to every home in the UAE.