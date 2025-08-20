Oyster Tech to Debut at Global Family Office Summit Verity One CEO Adam Reiser will showcase large-scale oyster-powered water filtration at GFOIS in Cannes.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy Verity One
Adam Reiser, founder and CEO, Verity One

Verity One founder and CEO Adam Reiser will present his company's oyster-based water filtration system at the 27th Global Family Office Investment Summit (GFOIS), one of the world's largest gatherings of investors and entrepreneurs.

The system uses automated incubators capable of producing over one million oysters per cycle. Each oyster can filter up to 130 gallons of water daily, removing nitrogen, phosphorus, algae, and microplastics.

"We've built a scalable way to turn oysters into natural filtration plants," Reiser said. "It's about delivering clean water at industrial scale."

The reefs have already been deployed in Dubai, the Chesapeake Bay, and other regions. Verity One also issues blockchain-based Pearl Tokens to verify ecological impact.

"This isn't just conservation," Reiser said. "It's an investable model that connects environmental results with measurable value."

Reiser will appear alongside co-founder Michelle Tan, who has led international expansion into Asia, Europe, and the Pacific. The Cannes summit brings together sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and industry leaders.

"Our goal is simple," Reiser said. "Clean more water, faster, and prove that sustainability can be profitable."
