Property Finder's Partnership with Stake Set to Revamp the UAE's Real Estate Investment Landscape The new Stake functionality will be available in Q1 2026 on Property Finder's app and web platforms.

Property Finder, the leading property platform in the MENA region, has announced a strategic partnership with Stake, a UAE-based real estate investment platform. Together, both entities aim to unlock new opportunities for a wider audience of real estate investors, while accelerating the digitalisation of the real estate ecosystem.

Property Finder users will gain access to Stake's innovative product and investment portfolio directly through Property Finder's platforms. The integration will enable investors to participate seamlessly in real estate opportunities through fractional ownership starting from as little as AED500, lowering barriers to entry and making investment a reality for all.

Enabled by the UAE government's progressive stance on fractional real estate ownership, Property Finder is proud to be the first real estate platform in the region bringing this vision to life. The implications are significant, from providing access to wealth creation, to encouraging stronger foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the country.

At the same time, Property Finder is enriching the traditional classified model by empowering users not just to search, but also to transact directly on the platform, seamlessly, securely, and, as always, in full alignment with UAE regulations.

"Together, we're making real estate investment more accessible, opening the door to fractional ownership, and making the path to investing in property simpler than ever before," said Michael Lahyani, Founder & CEO of Property Finder. "The partnership is another defining moment in Property Finder's journey and purpose to change living for good in the region."

"At Stake, we've always believed that world-class real estate should be accessible to everyone, not just a select few," said Rami Tabbara, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stake. "We've long-admired Property Finder and are thrilled to join forces with a platform that shares our vision and reach to democratise property investment at scale. The future of real estate isn't just searchable anymore: it's shareable, investable, and accessible to anyone, anywhere, any time," he added.

The new Stake functionality will be available in Q1 2026 on Property Finder's app and web platforms.
