Following a record-breaking edition in 2025, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival will return for its ninth edition from 31st January to 1st February 2026 at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park under the theme Where We Belong, celebrating community and belonging as drivers of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The festival is supported by key strategic partners including Emaar Properties, du, Arada, Emirates Petroleum Company – Emarat, Bank of Sharjah and Sharjah Business Women Council. Their contributions will enable the creation of specialised zones addressing every part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, the festival is a central pillar of Sharjah's strategy to position itself as a global hub for entrepreneurship. It provides a platform that empowers emerging founders, supports economic diversification and strengthens the emirate's role in the knowledge-based economy.

Najla Al-Midfa, Vice-Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, said innovation thrives within ecosystems that believe in people, their ideas and their resilience, noting that the coalition of leaders joining SEF 2026 reflects confidence in entrepreneurship as a driver of the future economy. She said the festival is a space where innovation meets intention and belonging fuels progress.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, said the success of the festival over the years demonstrates that entrepreneurship flourishes where community and purpose converge. She said SEF 2026 will build on this foundation to shape a global benchmark for innovation and knowledge sharing, supported by strategic partnerships that create a comprehensive and collaborative ecosystem.

SEF 2026 will again feature dedicated thematic zones.

The Impact Zone, powered by Arada, will spotlight ventures focused on social and environmental progress. The Creative Zone, supported by Emaar Properties, will gather innovators in design, content and the arts. The Made in Sharjah Zone, powered by Sharjah Business Women Council and Bank of Sharjah, will champion homegrown enterprises. The Startup Town Zone, powered by du Business, will provide a platform for UAE startups to meet investors and industry leaders. Emirates Petroleum Company – Emarat will return with The Vault, offering insights into investment and business growth.

The announcement follows the success of SEF 2025, which welcomed a record 14,000 attendees. The eighth edition featured 300 global speakers, 10 specialised zones and more than 250 activities, facilitated 400 investor meetings and hosted 150 startups. The signing of strategic agreements with international entities including Microsoft and Enterprise Ireland highlighted the festival's growing role in connecting Sharjah's entrepreneurial ecosystem with the world.