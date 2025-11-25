You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nominations are now officially open for the SEFFY Awards 2026, a major highlight of the annual Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) which will be taking place from 31st January - 1st February, 2026. The festival, organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) as the largest of its kind in the region, presents these prestigious awards to spotlight visionary founders, dedicated mentors, and ecosystem enablers who are driving the region's entrepreneurial progress with disruptive ideas and lasting impact.

The 2026 edition promises to be another milestone of entrepreneurial acceleration, recognising excellence across its five key categories: Technology, Social Impact, Rising Star, Outstanding Mentor, and Ecosystem Enabler. Each category will celebrate the trailblazers who are shaping the future through innovation and sustainability; and will directly propel their efforts through access to extensive networks, investors and the Sheraa ecosystem.

To promote diversity and excellence, nominations are welcomed from individuals and organizations across the ecosystem, allowing both self-nomination and third-party nominations. The judging process of nominations is also effective and transparent, led by a panel of seasoned industry experts and ecosystem partners who assess nominees on set criteria.

For Technology, they look at how solutions distinctly stand out and address relevant challenges, their potential for scalability and investment, and the founder's previous entrepreneurial successes. Social Impact nominees are evaluated on their venture's meaningful influence, innovativeness, and founder experience in creating change.

Rising Stars are judged by their vision, notable early achievements, and growth potential. Outstanding Mentors are celebrated for their indispensable ecosystem contributions and impactful support to founders. And Ecosystem Enablers earn recognition for facilitating collaboration, providing vital resources, and driving sustainable startup ecosystem growth.

Entrepreneurs, mentors, corporates, and ecosystem contributors based in the UAE are encouraged to seize this opportunity to shine; and nominations and registrations should be submitted before the deadline on December 31, 2025. The shortlist will be unveiled on January 20, 2026, with the exclusive award ceremony taking place amidst the grandeur of SEF at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park on February 1st, 2026.

Held at the beginning of this year, the 2025 SEFFY Awards spotlighted some of the UAE's most inspiring startup success stories, reaffirming Sheraa's role in nurturing innovation and meaningful growth. The Waste Lab took home the Social Impact award for its pioneering approach to tackling food waste and promoting circular economy practices that benefit both the environment and society.

Pulse IoT Technologies earned recognition in the Technology category for its smart solutions that enhance connectivity and operational efficiency across diverse sectors; and in the Ecosystem Enabler category, BEEAH Group was celebrated for championing innovation, sustainability, and partnerships that empower emerging enterprises in Sharjah and beyond.

Remal, a rising startup known for its creative and scalable business model, won the Rising Star award, while Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy was honoured as Outstanding Mentor for his exceptional guidance, dedication, and efforts in shaping the UAE's future founders.

As Sharjah cements its position as a thriving hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, the SEFFY Awards 2026 invite the next generation of changemakers to showcase their groundbreaking achievements and to inspire others to join the transformative journey of entrepreneurship in the UAE and beyond.

For full details and to submit nominations, visit https://sharjahef.com/seffy-awards-2026