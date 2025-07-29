The playbook offers valuable guidance on the artificial intelligence tools available to support every stage of developing entrepreneurial projects.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has launched 'The Entrepreneur's AI Playbook' to raise awareness about the artificial intelligence tools and applications entrepreneurs can leverage to successfully launch, manage, and scale their businesses.

The guide was developed as part of the 'Create Apps in Dubai' initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

'Create Apps in Dubai' seeks to train and upskill 1,000 UAE nationals, strengthen digital capabilities, and triple the number of app developers in Dubai, as well as support the launch of 100 new homegrown mobile application projects. The initiative also includes the 'Create Apps Championship,' which seeks to reinforce Dubai's leadership in smart application development, attract global talent, and encourage entrepreneurs to present their ideas for innovative mobile apps.

The Entrepreneur's AI Playbook offers practical guidance on artificial intelligence tools that can be used at every stage of developing entrepreneurial ventures and startups. This includes the setup phase, covering naming and brand identity, followed by developing value propositions, business models, and digital products and services. The guide also addresses the operational phase, including customer acquisition, fulfilment, billing, and customer support.

The guide highlights Dubai's commitment to building a world-class AI ecosystem, which is reflected in several strategic initiatives and events. These include the AI Retreat, the Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI, the appointment of Chief AI Officers across government entities, and AI Week in Dubai schools, together with programmes designed to empower entrepreneurs to harness advanced AI technologies across diverse sectors.

The Entrepreneur's AI Playbook is available for download on the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy website here.